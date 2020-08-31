Royal Enfield 650 twin-cylinder cruiser spied. See pics

After the success of 650 twin cylinder twins - Interceptor and GT - an expansion in the 650 regime was long time coming for the Royal Enfield. The latest spy images surfacing on the internet suggest that the company is working on a completely new cruiser.

Royal Enfield 650 Cruiser: What's new

Twin parallel exhausts:

The new bike has twin exhaust pipes, with one on the either side of the bike. That negates the point that the bike is based on the upcoming new single-cylinder platform that will be seen on the Meteor 350.

650cc engine

It can be deciphered from the spied images that the engine is not less than 650cc. It may have black casing instead of the chrome which is currently being used in the Interceptor and GT.

Oil cooled engine

Unlike the Interceptor or the upcoming Meteor which have air-cooled engine, the spied images suggest an oil cooler for the Royal Enfield 650 cruiser.

The tyres

Looks like the new bike will have alloy wheels and a fatter rear wheel as compared to the 650cc twins already there in the market.

