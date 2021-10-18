Royal Enfield launches limited edition helmets celebrating its 120th anniversary

Puneet Sood, National Business Head - North and West India & Global Head - Apparel Business - Royal Enfield, said, “Continuing on its journey of encouraging and kickstarting the active, lifelong pursuit of exploration, Royal Enfield is raising a toast to 120 years of being fiercely unique, riding with undeterred grit and resilience and the endless stories that riders have created on our motorcycles. These are the years that have made us who and what we are today. We understand that a helmet is the first and truly most important riding accessory that a rider buys, is very personal and is worn proudly. There could not have been a better canvas than a helmet for us to share stories from the last 120 years. These limited edition helmets not only cater to the safety, protection, comfort and style needs of riders but should also inspire the younger generation riders and non-riders to continue creating stories on their Royal Enfield motorcycles for many more years to come."

