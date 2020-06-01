MUMBAI : Eicher Motor Ltd-owned Royal Enfield has reported a 69% decline in its May volumes at 19,113 units. The company had sold 62,371 units including exports during the year-ago period.

While 350cc models in its portfolio sold the lion’s share at 17,543 units (down 69% YoY) last month, the company sold 1,570 bikes with engine bigger than 350cc (down 76% YoY).

Under the new BSVI mandate, Royal Enfield’s portfolio of bikes bigger than 350cc engine comprises Himalayan, Interceptor and the Continental GT. While the on-and off-road adventure touring Himalayan is powered by a single-cylinder, 411cc engine, the other two models are driven by twin-cylinder, 650cc powertrain.

Analysts closely tracking the company say that a steeper decline in the sales of more expensive models mean that customers are holding back from investing in leisure-related activities including lifestyle products for now due to the negative sentiments and uncertainty in the domestic market.

Royal Enfield’s exports last month stood at 684 units against 2,160 units from the year-ago period.

The company had resumed operations at its Chennai plants on 6 May subsequent to the government guidelines issued on May 3.

“Production activities were started in a gradual and partial manner at the Oragadam facility. The company started the second shift at Oragadam towards the end of the month," the company said in a statement Monday.

Royal Enfield said nearly two-third of the dealerships are now open as of end-May.

“These dealerships attained nearly the pre-covid level of bookings towards the end of the month," the company said.

