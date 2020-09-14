Royal Enfield Meteor 350 India launch soon. Check all specs, price, details

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 launch seems imminent but the official dates for the highly awaited motorcycle yet to be announced. As the Royal Enfield enthusiast patiently wait for its unveiling, a brochure-type document has surfaced online citing specifications, features, chassis details and more, giving a categorical idea of what we can expect from the Meteor 350.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350: What's new

In a first for the Chennai-headquartered two-wheeler company, Meteor 350 will sport a new twin-pod cluster instrument console with bluetooth connectivity.

In the instrument console the bigger pod will feature an analogue speedometer while the smaller pod gets a TFT colour display offering navigation details. The smaller unit will be called as a Tripper Navigation Unit. Digital LCD Screen will have Odometer, Tripmeter, Fuel Graph Bar and Service reminder.

Meteor 350: Different colours and variants:

The previous leaks gave us an idea about the color options and the variants. Meteor 350 will be available in three variants – Fireball, Stellar and Supernova. Meteor 350 will made available in seven body colours - Fireball Yellow, Fireball Red, Stellar Red Metallic, Stellar Black Matte, Stellar Blue Metallic, Supernova Brown, and Supernova Blue.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is expected to be priced in the bracket of ₹ 1.6 lakh to ₹ 1.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

Meteor 350: More power

Meteor 350 will employ an all-new 349 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder BS6-compliant engine. The leaks suggest that Meteor's 350cc engine is expected to make 20.5hp and 27Nm of torque. In comparison, the UCE Thunderbird 350 made 19.8hp and 28Nm of torque.

RE Meteor 350: Style and feel

The bike will have circular halogen headlamp, LED DRL, LED tail lamps, forward-set footpegs, raised handlebar, etc.

