Royal Enfield plans to take its winning formula further into global markets

Mumbai: Faced with growing competition in the domestic market Royal Enfield, plans to expand further to global markets where it hopes to create a similar fan base for its retro style motorcycles. While admitting that building the brand into an established name in the international market may be a long haul, Siddhartha Lal, Managing director, Eicher Motors said the company has already taken the first step towards that direction. “we continue to focus a lot on the global markets. Our approach has been to take the first few steps and then build upon them to make deeper inroads" Lal told Mint in an interview this week.

The company plans to capitalize on the new upcoming products such as Meteor 350, a cruiser bike that is expected to replace the popular Thunderbird model, and others to lead growth in the export markets as it plans to launch one new motorcycle every quarter. “There are either commuter bikes (100cc-150cc) or there are heavyweight and expensive leisure motorcycles. The middleweight category was ignored by lots of manufacturers. We identified this gap in markets around the world," Lal said . “We are going after this segment with a laser sharp focus and we are succeeding," he added.

The company plans to capitalize on the new upcoming products such as Meteor 350, a cruiser bike that is expected to replace the popular Thunderbird model, and others to lead growth in the export markets as it plans to launch one new motorcycle every quarter. "There are either commuter bikes (100cc-150cc) or there are heavyweight and expensive leisure motorcycles. The middleweight category was ignored by lots of manufacturers. We identified this gap in markets around the world," Lal said . "We are going after this segment with a laser sharp focus and we are succeeding," he added.

Lal said his company’s intent is to create, grow and nurture the middleweight motorcycle market globally. While Royal Enfield remains focused on mature markets such as the USA and Europe, it is specifically looking at developing countries where per capita income is more than India but has an underdeveloped midsize bike market locally. The company has identified Asean and Latin American countries as potential India-like markets of the future.

“We can develop these markets like we have developed the midsize bike market in India, as they have a strong commuter base (a large population riding 100cc bikes) and who would evolve to midsize bikes over years, this is from a long term perspective," Lal explained.The middleweight or midsize motorcycles are typically powered by 250cc-800cc engines and are considered to be more practical than the superbikes with 1 liter or bigger engines.

Royal Enfield, a 120-year-old British brand, currently manufactures and sells Second World war models inspired Classic bikes across 350cc-650cc engine displacement categories with a focus on easy-to-ride, leisure segment.“If someone wants a supersport bike, we tell them to go elsewhere because we don’t make supersport bikes. But we do make sporty bikes like our Continental GT, which is not the fastest, heaviest or cheapest bike. There are other players who do that very well and we don’t want to step in their territory," Lal said.

Two years ago, with an intent to make deeper inroads in the global markets, the company had launched Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650, both powered by newly developed twin-cylinder, 650cc engines. In a year, the 650 Twins became the top export models for the company with 19,597 units sold overseas in FY20.

While the company forayed in South Korea last year, it has been consolidating its presence in Asia Pacific and other regions globally over the past 2 years.

“About 4-5 years ago, we sold zero units in Thailand. We started with 1 store and have now expanded to 29 stores. We sold more than 3,400 bikes (FY20) and now have a market share of 6%," said Lalit Malik, chief commercial officer, Royal Enfield.

Meanwhile, crediting the success of the adventure-touring bike Himalayan and the 650 Twins, Malik said Royal Enfield gained ground over the past year in Europe and the USA. The Chennai-based bike maker now commands 15% market share in midsize bikes in the UK.