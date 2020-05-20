Indian motorcycle company Royal Enfield claimed that it is recalling 15,200 units of three models across the UK, Europe and Korea to replace a brake part.

According to the company, Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 and Himalayan motorcycles are being recalled. The recall was put in place after discovering a brake caliper corrosion-related issue in the models selling in some specific countries.

The corrosion was linked to specific countries as the roads in these countries used certain sales or a combination of salts to prevent the formation of ice during winters. A long-term and sustained exposure to these roads is claimed to be the reason behind the corrosion.

This corrosion causes damage to the brake caliper piston bore and assemblies, and can result in unusual braking sound, increased brake drag, and may impact braking action, the company, which is part of Eicher Motors, said.

The current issue was reported only on a few units of the aforementioned models but the company has decided to undertake a proactive, safety-related service action, it added.

"This is a precautionary service intervention, and will be undertaken across the UK, the rest of Europe and Korea. With immediate effect, around 15,200 motorcycles sold in these markets will be called in for inspection, cleaning and part replacement, if required," Royal Enfield said.

The company claimed that in a later phase, as a preventive measure, the caliper assemblies on these motorcycles will be replaced with the improved part, before the end of this year.

"The safety of our riders is of prime importance to us at Royal Enfield and we are deeply committed to the duty of care to all our customers. We are committed to swiftly implement the service action, and customers will be contacted through respective local dealerships," the two wheeler maker said.

