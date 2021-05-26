Eicher Motors Ltd-owned Royal Enfield will shut its three south Indian manufacturing plants for three days to ensure safety amid rising COVID-19 cases, according to two sources and an internal note seen by Reuters.

Royal Enfield - an famous brand in India, the world's biggest motorbike market, will shut its three manufacturing plants from May 27 to May 29, the internal note to workers said as reported by Reuters. All the three plants are located in and around Chennai in southern Tamil Nadu state.

Royal Enfield had temporarily halted production operations at its manufacturing facilities in Chennai, India between May 13 and May 16. The company’s manufacturing operations across Thiruvottiyur, Oragadam and Vallam Vadagal facilities were shut between the period.

In the wake of high Covid-19 infections in Tamil Nadu, Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd has also temporarily suspended operations at its plant in Tamil Nadu for five days, with effect from today, the company had said.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has also temporarily suspended operations at its Chennai plant for five days starting Tuesday. "Considering the prevailing situation in Tamil Nadu, Hyundai management has decided to temporarily suspend the plant operations for a period of 5 days, starting, May 25, 2021, until May 29, 2021," HMIL had said in a statement.

According to the health department, Tamil Nadu reported 34,285 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the caseload to 19,11,496 overall while 468 deaths in the last 24 hours mounted the toll to 21,340, to date. The state government on Saturday announced extending the ongoing lockdown for another week starting May 24 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

