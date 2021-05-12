Royal Enfield to temporarily halt production operations at Chennai facilities

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In light of the unprecedented situation owing to the spread of COVID-19, and with an objective to prioritize safety and well-being of its personnel, Royal Enfield has decided to temporarily halt production operations at its manufacturing facilities in Chennai, India, Eicher Motors said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

In light of the unprecedented situation owing to the spread of COVID-19, and with an objective to prioritize safety and well-being of its personnel, Royal Enfield has decided to temporarily halt production operations at its manufacturing facilities in Chennai, India, Eicher Motors said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

During this time, the company will undertake maintenance activity at its manufacturing plants. Given local lockdowns across states and Union Territories impacting retail operations, the company does not foresee any significant impact on ability to cater to demand, it said.

Royal Enfield continues to monitor the situation closely and will take appropriate actions as the situation progresses; and in line with the directives being issued by government and administrative authorities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has issued advisories to all dealerships in India to adhere to local regulations and follow local administrative orders, as may apply. All other employees across Royal Enfield's offices, including corporate offices in Chennai and Gurgaon continue to work from home, until further notice, the company added.