Royal Enfield, TVS Motor resume operations

TVS Motor Company Ltd and Royal Enfield have resumed operations at their respective manufacturing facilities from today, the companies said on Wednesday.

TVS Motor, in a regulatory filing, said it has commenced operations across its production plants in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh (Himachal Pradesh).

TVS Motor said it has designed a comprehensive preparedness manual for its employees to ensure complete adherence to necessary safety guidelines even as it has undertaken exhaustive measures to ensure safe workplace across all its facilities.

“Work from home option also continues for certain category of people, in adherence to respective state government guidelines," TVS Motor said in a statement.

Royal Enfield’s parent company Eicher Motors Ltd, too, in a regulatory filing today, said it has resumed operations at its motorcycle manufacturing facilities starting with the Oragadam unit in a staggered manner with minimal staff over a single shift.

“Employees and shop floor staff residing in and around the plant locations will be aligned to work in these units so as to avoid long-distance travel and minimise contact during transportation. There will be complete compliance to norms of social distancing & workplace sanitization," Eicher Motors said in a statement.

The company said that operations at the other two manufacturing facilities (Tiruvottiyur and Vallam Vadagal) will be started in a phased manner too.

Meanwhile, all other company footprints including corporate offices in Chennai, Gurgaon and the UK Technical Centre would continue to remain closed and the employees of these locations would continue to work from home.

The company also said that about 120 Royal Enfield dealerships have begun partial operations even as a majority of it’s dealer network remains closed.

“We expect around 300 dealerships, in all, to be operational by mid May," it said adding that strict safety measures and social distancing norms will be followed at dealerships as well. New initiatives taken by the company to cope up with the covid-19 impact includes providing test rides to the customers at their doorsteps.

