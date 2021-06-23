NEW DELHI: Royal Enfield, leading manufacturer of middle weight premium motorcycles, on Wednesday unveiled a new campaign called #Timeless Classic campaign targeting motorcycle enthusiasts across the country. The brand campaign will be run by the company across social media platforms to connect with existing and prospective customers.

Amid the pandemic, the riding community has had to hit the brakes on their motorcycles. While the entire country stays at home, Royal Enfield has rolled out the #TimelessClassic campaign to celebrate the spirit of motorcycling, the company said in a statement.

“Motorcycling enthusiasts can participate in the campaign by sharing their favorite ride and adventure memories on the Classic 350 with #TimelessClassic and tagging @royalenfield in their posts. These can be shared either in the form of a photo, a video or a reel. Users can also find the signature Royal Enfield Classic thump on Instagram Reels to create short form videos of their choice. Select entries get a chance to be featured on Royal Enfield’s social media channels," as per the statement.

Royal Enfield has been able to build a community of motorcycles enthusiasts in the country by innovative brand campaigns and organising other related events.

“The Classic 350 has been a cornerstone of Royal Enfield’s modern history in India and globally. A truly iconic motorcycle, it has not only set the benchmark for leisure motorcycling but has also enjoyed the community’s affinity over the years. The motorcycle has been a trusted companion to millions on their memorable journeys, and the Timeless Classic campaign is a celebration of these riveting tales of riding," said, Lalit Malik, Chief Commercial Officer at Royal Enfield.

After consolidating its leadership in the domestic market, Royal Enfield has been trying to expand its footprint globally by establishing new showrooms and other infrastructure in markets like United States, Europe and East Asia.

