Royal Enfield unveils new brand campaign #TimelessClassic

“Motorcycling enthusiasts can participate in the campaign by sharing their favorite ride and adventure memories on the Classic 350 with #TimelessClassic and tagging @royalenfield in their posts. These can be shared either in the form of a photo, a video or a reel. Users can also find the signature Royal Enfield Classic thump on Instagram Reels to create short form videos of their choice. Select entries get a chance to be featured on Royal Enfield’s social media channels," as per the statement.