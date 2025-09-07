'India's Marriot is Taj', Royal Orchid's forte is India ethos
Royal Orchid Hotels plans to expand aggressively, aiming for 22,000 keys by FY30 with 230 new hotels. The focus is on a distinctly Indian portfolio while balancing financial discipline. Domestic travel demand drives growth, despite potential risks from economic downturns and tax policy changes.
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI : Royal Orchid Hotels is doubling down on what president Arjun Baljee calls an “asset-right" model of expansion, flexible leases, management contracts and franchising, while sharpening its brand promise to ride India’s domestic travel boom.