GST, infrastructure and the road ahead

While upbeat on growth, Baljee cautioned that tax policy could alter economics in unexpected ways. The reduction of the goods and services tax rate from 12% to 5% for hotels in the lower tier, he said, looks positive at the first glance but carries a hidden sting: the inability to claim input credit on supplies and lease rentals. “It increases operating costs, especially in the mid- and lower-mid market, and may get passed on to customers," he said.