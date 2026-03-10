New Delhi: BSE-listed Royal Orchid Hotels is pursuing measured expansion as India’s hospitality boom gathers pace, blending asset-light growth with selective ownership bets.
Inside Royal Orchid’s playbook for India’s next hotel boom
SummaryRoyal Orchid Hotels, which runs brands such as Regenta Hotels and Iconiqa Hotels, is expanding through management and franchise agreements while deploying capital cautiously.
