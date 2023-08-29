Philips to sell more made-in-India products

Philips to sell more made-in-India products1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 04:09 PM IST
Philips’ India manufacturing footprint spans multiple sites, including in-house facilities apart from co-manufacturing partnerships. The company’s capabilities serve both local and regional demand.
New Delhi: Royal Philips will make more personal health products in India after the company expanded production at its co-manufacturing site in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, which will now produce mother and childcare products in addition to the beauty and grooming products already being made at the site, it said on Tuesday.