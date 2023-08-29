Philips to sell more made-in-India products

New Delhi: Royal Philips will make more personal health products in India after the company expanded production at its co-manufacturing site in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, which will now produce mother and childcare products in addition to the beauty and grooming products already being made at the site, it said on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"India holds a strategic significance for our personal health businesses, and we remain committed to the further development of the market in our effort to support the health and well-being of the millions of people we serve. Our multi-site development and production approach, combining in-house expertise with strategic co-manufacturing partnerships, enables us to support the market's unique needs and to offer the best personal care and mother and childcare solutions," Deeptha Khanna, EVP and Chief Business Leader, Personal Health, Royal Philips said in a statement.

Philips' India manufacturing footprint spans multiple sites, including in-house facilities apart from co-manufacturing partnerships. The company's capabilities serve both local and regional demand.

“With a commitment to cater to the evolving needs of consumers by providing tailored solutions, Philips is manufacturing a range of hair care essentials including hairdryers, hair straighteners, and hairbrushes in the beauty category. Moreover, the company is also manufacturing Beard Trimmer 1000 Series designed to meet the specific needs of male consumers. Upholding its dedication to providing safety and hygiene, Philips is also producing sterilizers for the mother and childcare segment, all manufactured locally in India," the company said in a statement.

Philips’ personal health manufacturing presence in India includes sites in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, and a co-manufacturing facility in the union territory of Silvassa.