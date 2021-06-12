RPA to be key focus area for global business services in 1-3 years: Report

BENGALURU: Robotic process automation ( RPA ) has remained the "most desirable" digital enabler for global business services (GBS) organisations and is expected to be the key focus area over next 1-3 years, according to a ‘Global Shared Services and Outsourcing Survey Report 2021.’

Global business services is a term for centralised service delivery models which encompass shared services (captives), outsourcing, and centres of excellence (COEs) to serve multiple business units. The scope can include finance, IT, HR, and procurement, as well as other functions, and can be delivered onshore or offshore.

Cloud as an enabler has moved from the top spot in 2019 to the fourth in 2021, with 47% respondents, for whom RPA is a focus area, having already adopted cloud. Innovation, self-service, and analytics and reporting will become focus areas over the next 1-3 years.

GBS organisations will increasingly focus on building analytics and reporting capabilities to drive higher value, enhancing customer experience with user-centric design and self-service capabilities, and furthering savings achieved through RPA and automation by employing more coordinated, less siloed approaches, the report said.

The report suggests that due to the impact of covid-19, a majority (87%) of organisations are focusing on expanding remote working capabilities to ensure business process continuity, 61% are accelerating digital agenda, and 59% are increasing virtual practices (59%) as other key areas of focus.

As talent environment becomes competitive, development of strong culture, employee well-being, and flexible work practices continue to be top priorities in talent strategies, with financial incentives being table stakes.

Respondents also reported practices like job rotation, job-sharing, and multifunction opportunities to retain talent. A majority of respondents indicated that they have already implemented contract and contingent workers in their organization, an increase from 2019 survey, where 42% of respondents indicated that it was a preferred mode.

