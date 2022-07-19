RPG Group to boost digital journey with 3 metaverses

The group’s Smart Tyre project called iTyre, for instance, connects with multiple systems to collect real-time data on tyres in use by vehicles. This data is then fed to the AI-ML model that combines data like the tyre load (on each tyre), pressure, humidity, temperature, axle angle and other parameters (such as GPS, road conditions coupled with driver behaviour data like sudden braking, and rash driving) to help fleet service providers take corrective action to extend the life of the tyre and reduce their cost per km.