KEC International Ltd, an infrastructure major and an RPG Group company, has secured new orders of ₹1,041 crore across its various businesses. These businesses range from transmission & distribution, civil, and cables.

In a statement to the stock exchanges, KEC International said its transmission & distribution business has secured orders for the T&D projects in India, Middle East and Americas.

In civil, the flagship company of the RPG Group has bagged an order for building a data centre in Western India. In cables, KEC has secured orders for various types of cables in India and overseas.

KEC International MD & CEO Vimal Kejriwal said the company is enthused with the order intake. “We are very happy with the order wins, especially in the Domestic T&D segment. With these orders, our YTD order intake stand at ₹12,000 crores, a robust growth of over two times vis-à-vis last year. We are particularly enthused by our second order in the growing Data Centre segment."

KEC International is an infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction major, which has presence in power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, smart infrastructure, oil & gas pipelines, and cables.

With a turnover of $4 billion, RPG is currently executing infrastructure projects in over 30 countries, and a footprint in over 105 nations.

KEC International Ltd stock is trading at ₹458.30, up ₹4.05 or 0.89 per cent, on the NSE today.

