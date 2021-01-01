RPL case: Sebi fines Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani, two other entities

"It was also observed that Mukesh D. Ambani, being the Chairman & Managing Director of RIL, was responsible for its day-to-day affairs and thereby, liable for the manipulative trading done by RIL," the order said, adding, it was also observed that Navi Mumbai SEZ Pvt. Ltd. and Mumbai SEZ Ltd. have allegedly aided and abetted RIL by providing funds to one of the agents appointed by RIL, who in turn provided funds to other 11 agents for making the margin payments for the short positions in RPL November Futures," the order stated.