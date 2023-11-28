RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group's PCBL to acquire Aquapharm Chemicals for 3,800 cr

RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group’s PCBL Ltd is set to acquire a 100% stake in Pune-based Aquapharm Chemicals Pvt Ltd for ₹3,800 crore, beating the likes of Dorf-Ketal and Tata Chemicals to win the bid. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The acquisition will give PCBL, among the largest manufacturers of carbon black material in India, a crucial foothold in the specialty segments of water treatment chemicals and oil and gas chemicals.

PCBL (formerly known as Phillips Carbon Black Limited) expects to finance the deal through a mix of internal accruals and external fundraising, the company told stock exchanges after the share purchase agreement was signed on 28 November.

The acquisition is expected to be completed in two-three months, PCBL said.

PCBL will acquire Aquapharm shares from the founders Vimal and Dharmesh Mangwani and Nitin Desai, of Desai Brothers Ltd, the owners of Mother’s Recipe pickles brand.

Mint reported the impending sale of Aquapharm first on 2 April, 2023, after the company hired investment bank Stifel to arrange the sale, while noting PCBL was also in the fray.

Mint also reported on 17 October that Dorf-Ketal was raising Rs3,800 crore in nonconvertible debentures to fund the acquisition of Aquapharm.

PCBL reported net revenue of ₹5,873.9 crore for FY23, and a profit after tax of ₹444.09 crore.

A major portion of PCBL's revenue comes from the sale of carbon black to tyre manufacturers, CareEdge Ratings said in a 14 September report.

“The demand for specialty black has also been witnessing an increase. The supply disruptions from China and Russia have benefitted the domestic manufacturers," CareEdge said in another report dated 21 September.

This acquisition is expected to improve PCBL's revenue diversification mix.

According to CareEdge, PBCL's liquidity is supported by unutilised lines of working capital limit, where average utilisation stood at 41% for sanctioned fund-based limits of ₹750 crore in the year to end-April.

“Apart from the secured working capital limits of ₹3,000 crore, PCBL has access to unsecured limits of ₹1,800 crore at standalone level from various lenders," it said.

PCBL last raised Rs400 crore through a qualified institutional placement in October 2021.

Aquapharm reported sales of Rs2,008.8 crore in FY23, PCBL said.

The company makes specialty chemicals such as phosphonates, biodegradable chelating agents, polymers, biocides, and oil field chemicals, which have application in water treatment such as desalination and reverse osmosis.

Stifel was the exclusive financial adviser to Aquapharm’s shareholders. Khaitan & Co. was the legal adviser to PCBL, along with EY, which acted as financial and tax diligence adviser. Dentons Link Legal served as legal adviser to Aquapharm’s shareholders and Deloitte as the due diligence provider.

According to a March 2022 Crisil report, Aquapharm derives a major portion of its revenue from exports to Europe, North America and other regions. "In fiscal 2018, the company acquired US-based Aquapharm Chemicals LLC which has a facility to manufacture specialty chemicals mainly for the oil and gas sector. ACPL acquired Saudi Arabia-based Unique Solutions for Chemical Industries Company in March 2019. This company deals in desalination plants in Saudi Arabia and has major contracts with a government agency," the Crisil report added.

