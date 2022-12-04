RR Kabel seeks to file IPO papers with Sebi in May next year

RR Kabel plans to file draft prospectus papers with market regulator Sebi in May next year to launch their initial public offering (IPO). The wires, cables, and Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) manufacturer plans to go public between October to November of 2024. RR Kabel expects to record a 25% growth in revenue to ₹6,000 crore by the end of the current financial year FY23.
RR Kabel plans to file draft prospectus papers with market regulator Sebi in May next year to launch their initial public offering (IPO). The wires, cables, and Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) manufacturer plans to go public between October to November of 2024. RR Kabel expects to record a 25% growth in revenue to ₹6,000 crore by the end of the current financial year FY23.
RR Kabel is part of RR Global, a conglomerate in the electrical sector with a presence in over 90+ countries globally. The company offers the widest range of premium wires and cables for various residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure purposes.
MD & Group President Shreegopal Kabra told PTI that RR Kabel is planning to launch its IPO in the third quarter of 2023-24. He added that they plan for IPO in October-November of 2024, which will be subject to the market conditions, and for which they plan to file preliminary papers with Sebi in the first half of May of 2023.
Talking about business, Kabra said they expect to current financial year at around ₹6,000 crore, growing around 25%. In FY22, the group's revenue came in at around ₹4,800 crore. Further, he said, they aim to almost double their turnover to ₹11,000 crore in the next three years by FY26.
Also, he revealed that the group plans to pump in ₹1,000 crore as capital expenditure in the next three years to enhance its capacity.
On segment-wise, RR Kabel is looking at its FMEG segment, besides its traditional business of wires and cables as a growth driver. Also, the company is expanding its presence by entering into new markets. He added that its FMEG business would contribute 13-14% in the current fiscal, and the remaining growth will come from the wires and cables business.
This year, in April, RR Kabel acquired the home electrical business of Luminous from Schneider Electric. This acquisition is expected to further strengthen RR Kabel’s consumer electricals business which has a diversified portfolio of fans, lights, and appliances.
Kabra said in the press release in April, "as a major player and innovation leader in the wire and cable industry, we believe the acquisition will further our leading position in India’s fast-growing home electrical industry."
