RR Kabel seeks to file IPO papers with Sebi in May next year

MD & Group President Shreegopal Kabra told PTI that RR Kabel is planning to launch its IPO in the third quarter of 2023-24. He added that they plan for IPO in October-November of 2024, which will be subject to the market conditions, and for which they plan to file preliminary papers with Sebi in the first half of May of 2023.

