India’s hospitality sector is at an inflection point, with companies pouring over ₹10,000 crore from IPOs and internal resources into new properties, acquisitions, and upgrades since 2023, with more investments to follow.

The wave of funding could mark a turning point for the sector, experts said, as legacy and emerging hotel management companies reposition themselves for long-term growth — from the major metros to tier II and III cities. Hotel company CEOs told Mint this could be a watershed moment in how public markets, private equity and mergers and acquisitions shape the sector.