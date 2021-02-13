220-crore solar power plant will be set up in Andhra Pradesh

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (ARBL) said on Saturday that it would set up a 50 megawatt solar power plant in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh at a total outlay of ₹220 crore. "This will further reduce cost of power and simultaneously bring down the company's carbon footprint," the company said in a statement.

As part of the overall lead procurement strategy, Amara Raja Batteries would set up a greenfield lead recycling unit with a capacity of one lakh tonnes, it said.

"This will help the company comply with recycling standards while adopting advance technology in the most environmentally friendly manner. The total capital outlay for this project is expected to be ₹280 crore over the next 18 months," the company said in a statement.

"The planned investments in Solar and lead recycling plants will further strengthen our resolve towards a cleaner environment through a sustainable circular economy and also aid reducing costs and provide long term support to our key raw material procurement," said S. Vijayanand, chief executive officer, Amara Raja Batteries Limited said.

Amara Raja Batteries posted 20% rise in profit before tax to ₹259.90 crore for the quarter ended on 31 December, compared to ₹217.36 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The revenue from the operations rose to ₹1960.12 crore in the December quarter from ₹1747.81 crore a year ago.

Commenting on the Q3 performance, Jayadev Galla, vice chairman and managing director, said, "The economy has started showing sharper signs of recovery with reduction in COVID prevalence and ongoing vaccination drive boosting industry confidence. The rebounding of economy is improving prospects of various market segments, especially those in which the company is operating."

"The government has also announced many initiatives and Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, which will accelerate the growth of e-mobility and renewable energy markets. We are assessing investment opportunities in advanced and futuristic energy storage technologies to address these emerging market segments," said Galla.

"The Board of the Directors also approved payment of an interim dividend of Rs. 5/- per equity share (representing 500%) on face value of Re. 1/- each for the financial year 2020-21," it said in a statement.

Amara Raja Batteries is one of the largest manufacturers of lead-acid batteries for both industrial and automotive applications in the Indian storage battery industry.

