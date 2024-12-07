₹2k cr being invested in Narmadapuram to make it renewable energy hub: MP CM

Narmadapuram, Dec 7 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said ₹2000 crore is being invested in the state's Narmadapuram region for developing it into a hub of renewable energy. The industrial area of Mohasa-Babai will become the centre of development for the entire Narmadapuram region, Yadav said while addressing the Regional Industrial Conclave (RIC) here. "Land for the Mohasa-Babai Solar Energy Park has expanded from 227 acres to 884 acres. Land allotment letters have been distributed for the establishment of 20 industrial units in the RIC. Youth from Sohagpur, Itarsi, Seoni Malwa, Pipariya and Pachmarhi will benefit due to employment opportunities. Migration for jobs from these areas will stop," he asserted. Narmadapuram, with its rich forest resources, land and good road and rail connectivity, is highly suitable for industrial growth, he said, adding the RIC here was the sixth after the ones in Ujjain, Jabalpur, Rewa, Gwalior and Sagar. "Narmadapuram has achieved the most success in industrial development within a short time. The government has provided land to investors at very low rates," he said. Yadav distributed land allotment letters to Green Energy Private Limited (60 acres), Lands Mill Green Industry Private Limited (70 acres), Lands Mill Green Industry Private Limited (18 acres), Lands Mill Renewables Private Limited (30 acres) and Insolation Green Energy Private Limited (45 acres), a government release said. He also gave such letters to Premium Energy Global and Private Limited (50 acres), Satvik Solar Industry Private Limited (50 acres), Suncoin Solar Photovoltaics Private Limited (30 acres), Res Green Energy Manufacturing Private Limited (38 acres) and Elpaxon Solar Limited (30 acres), the release added. Other firms that got land allotment letters were VSNL Green Power Private Limited, Paramount Communication Limited, Taxer Energy Private Limited, Blue Neva Private Limited, Jet Wave Solutions Private Limited, Fra Digm Alfar Capacitors Private Limited and Gladen Healthcare Private Limited, the release informed. These land allotment letters have been done for the Narmadapuram region, an official said.

