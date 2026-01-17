₹3 lakh a day for 68 days: IndiGo fined ₹22.2 crore by DGCA for mass flight cancellations, disruptions

IndiGo has been fined 22.2 crore by DGCA for mass flight cancellations, disruptions. Charging a fine of 3 lakh per day for 68 days, the aviation watchdog has also imposed a fine of 1.80 crore as one-time systemic penalties – with the total fine amounting to 22.2 crore

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated17 Jan 2026, 09:15 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: An IndiGo aircraft makes a landing at Navi Mumbai International Airport, Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025. The airport commenced commercial flight operations on Thursday, expanding air travel capacity for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). (PTI Photo)(PTI12_25_2025_000227A)
Navi Mumbai: An IndiGo aircraft makes a landing at Navi Mumbai International Airport, Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025. The airport commenced commercial flight operations on Thursday, expanding air travel capacity for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). (PTI Photo)(PTI12_25_2025_000227A)(PTI)

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a fine of 22.2 crore on IndiGo airline for massive disruptions in December, the regulator said in a statement on Saturday.

The aviation watchdog imposed a penalty of 3 lakh per day for 68 days and an additional one-time systemic penalty of 1.80 crore, taking the total fine imposed on IndiGo to 22.2 crore.

Fines imposed on IndiGo by DGCA

Indigo had witnessed cancellation of 2,507 flights and 1,852 delays during the lassive disruptions in December last year.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

Business NewsCompaniesNews ₹3 lakh a day for 68 days: IndiGo fined ₹22.2 crore by DGCA for mass flight cancellations, disruptions
