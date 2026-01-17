₹3 lakh a day for 68 days: IndiGo fined ₹22.2 crore by DGCA for mass flight cancellations, disruptions

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a fine of ₹22.2 crore on IndiGo airline for massive disruptions in December, the regulator said in a statement on Saturday.

The aviation watchdog imposed a penalty of ₹3 lakh per day for 68 days and an additional one-time systemic penalty of ₹1.80 crore, taking the total fine imposed on IndiGo to ₹22.2 crore.

View full Image Fines imposed on IndiGo by DGCA

Indigo had witnessed cancellation of 2,507 flights and 1,852 delays during the lassive disruptions in December last year.