RSMSSB invites applications for 10,157 Computer Instructor posts. Details here

RSMSSB invites applications for 10,157 Computer Instructor posts. Details here

This recruitment drive will fill up 10157 posts in the organization, the official statement confirmed. Photo: HT
07:43 PM IST Livemint

Eligible candidates are suggested to apply online through the official site of RSMSSB on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is 9 March.

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has invited candidates to apply for Basic and Senior Computer Instructor posts. 

Eligible candidates are suggested to apply online through the official site of RSMSSB on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is 9 March.

This recruitment drive will fill up 10,157 posts in the organization, the official statement confirmed.

The statement confirmed that the written examination of the applicants will be held sometime in May or June 2022. 

Vacancy Details

Basic Computer Instructor: 9,862 Posts

Senior Computer Instructor: 295 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Basic Computer Instructor: Bachelor Degree with A Level/ PGDCA. OR BE/ B.Tech in CS/ IT/ ECE/ EE/EEE/ EIC/ TIE. OR B.Sc in CS/ IT OR BCA.

Senior Computer Instructor: Master in Engineering ME/ M.Tech in CS/ IT/ Electronics and Communication/ Electrical Engineering/ ETE/ EIE/ M.Sc in CS/ IT/ MCA.

The age limit is between 18 years to 40 years.

Application Fees

The application fees is 450/- for General, OBC category candidates, 350/- for OBC, NCL category candidates, 250/- for SC, ST category candidates and 300 for correction charge. 

The application fees should be paid through credit card, debit card, net banking. 

Interested applicants are requested to check out the official site of RSMSSB for more related details. 

