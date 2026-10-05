Indians like their buzz: RTDs buck global shift to lighter drinks

NEW DELHI : Forget hard seltzers. The next big ready-to-drink alcohol trend is mixes with a strong kick, as Indian consumers seem to prefer beverages closer to the spirits they already drink, even as global alcohol companies move towards lighter, lower-alcohol-by-volume (ABV) options.
NEW DELHI : Forget hard seltzers. The next big ready-to-drink alcohol trend is mixes with a strong kick, as Indian consumers seem to prefer beverages closer to the spirits they already drink, even as global alcohol companies move towards lighter, lower-alcohol-by-volume (ABV) options.
New brands are betting on everything from wine-based spirits and Korean-style soju to pre-mixed cocktails with up to 15% alcohol—almost twice the strength of a strong beer—to offer consumers a buzz at a pocket-friendly price.
New brands are betting on everything from wine-based spirits and Korean-style soju to pre-mixed cocktails with up to 15% alcohol—almost twice the strength of a strong beer—to offer consumers a buzz at a pocket-friendly price.
India sold about 5.3 million nine-litre cases of RTDs in 2025, compared with 410 million cases of beer, according to industry estimates. Though still niche, RTD consumption crossed $200 million in value, growing 11% during the year, according to drinks consultancy IWSR data. Between 2022 and 2025, the Indian RTD market expanded at a compound annual growth rate of 6%, outpacing global growth of 3% over the same period. The US, which accounts for about 40% of global RTD volumes, saw volumes decline 1% in 2025.
The Indian market is expected to keep growing at a fast clip. IWSR forecasts RTD volumes to rise 8% annually between 2025 and 2030, compared with 3% globally. Long drinks are expected to grow 13% a year and hard seltzers 7%.
But what is perhaps more telling is what is making up the market. Flavoured alcoholic beverages, or FABs, accounted for 54% of RTD volumes in 2025, while long drinks made up another 44%. Hard seltzers accounted for just 1%, wine spritzers and coolers another 1%, and cocktails less than 1%, the IWSR data added.
That is a very different market from the one being built in the US and other developed alcohol markets, where hard seltzers and other lower-ABV formats have driven much of the RTD boom. Here, some of the fastest-growing products are closer to a cocktail or spirit in alcohol strength.
IndoBevs’ BroCode is a 15% ABV carbonated wine-based drink with a fruity, sweet profile, while Fratelli’s 15% ABV Shotgun has similar notes. Korean soju and inspired brands are selling flavours such as peach and green grape alongside the original, which has a clean, lightly sweet rice profile.
American alcohol conglomerate Sazerac, which launched its BuzzBallz product late last year, is a similar 15% ABV single-serve cocktail with flavours such as berry lemon, strawberry, chilli guava, and Jamun mint.
Bacardi, the market leader with its Breezer product, has also moved beyond its traditional product to Breezer Bold, an 8% ABV range that includes guava chilli, lime and lager and grapefruit yuzu.
For companies, the attraction is straightforward. A higher-ABV RTD can sit closer to spirits in a consumer’s consideration set while giving a packaged, already-mixed drink.
Indians like it strong
IWSR said a sizeable share of RTD sales comes from high-ABV products, led by BroCode and others like Rio. Higher-ABV wine-based products such as BroCode also benefit from lower excise rates than some other RTDs in most states, it added.
IndoBevs, which said it created the strong-RTD segment with BroCode in 2018, has seen its RTD business grow at a CAGR of about 52% since fiscal year 2018-19 (FY19). Sales crossed 100,000 bottles a day in FY26, with Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra among its biggest markets. Less than half of BroCode’s FY26 volumes came from its top four markets, indicating a relatively broad distribution footprint.
“We created the market for strong RTDs back in 2018 when most of the market was only at the 4% ABV type of offerings,” Sam Mahandru, founder of IndoBevs, told Mint. It now also sells F*Bomb, a party drink with 12% ABV.
Soju is taking a similar route, albeit from a different cultural entry point. Rad Elan sells about 25,000-30,000 cases of Punter Soju a year, with 20 bottles in a case. Its original is 16.5% ABV, and the flavoured variants are 12% ABV. The National Capital Region, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, West Bengal and Goa are among its key markets.
Amit Goel, director, Rad Elan Distributors, said some of the demand can be attributed to the growing popularity of Korean food and culture, giving soju another route into the market beyond its alcohol content.
Similarly, So Good Soju produces both sparkling and still variants at 15% ABV, with flavours such as yuzu lime, K Bomb, peach, and green apple.
Beyond traditional markets
The new entrants are also changing where RTDs are sold. Goa and southern states have traditionally been important markets for the category, according to IWSR. Newer brands, however, are finding demand across northern and eastern markets as well.
That is attracting global players. BuzzBallz, which launched in December 2025, is expanding in the markets where it is currently available and plans to enter more markets over the next two to three years.
Its proposition is deliberately different from the traditional RTD bottle, with single-serve cocktails sold in its distinctive ball-shaped packs. “The focus is on strengthening availability and building sustained growth,” Jess Scheerhorn, president of BuzzBallz told Mint.
Jason Holway, senior consultant at IWSR, said the category has a natural fit with India because a large part of alcohol consumption is already driven by spirits. "RTDs are increasingly embracing ‘Indianness’ (flavours, colours, spices and regional distinctiveness) in a way that more traditional categories can find difficult,” he said.