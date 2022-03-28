Ruchi Soya FPO last day: Issue subscribed 1.4 times

Ruchi Soya is one of the leading fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brands in the Indian edible oil sector and also one of the largest manufacturers of soya foods. Ruchi Soya is going for an FPO to reduce its promoters’ shareholding in the company. Ruchi Soya has plans to use ₹3,300 crore to repay the debts. Patanjali acquired Ruchi Soya for ₹4,350 crore in 2019 via insolvency process. Currently, Patanjali Group owns about 98.9% stake in Ruchi Soya.