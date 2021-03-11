Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Ruling on Nasdaq diversity plan for boards is delayed by SEC

Ruling on Nasdaq diversity plan for boards is delayed by SEC

FILE PHOTO: The Nasdaq logo is displayed at the Nasdaq Market site in New York September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
2 min read . 12:39 PM IST Alexander Osipovich, The Wall Street Journal

  • A final decision on whether to approve or reject the proposal will likely come out this summer

The Securities and Exchange Commission postponed a decision on Nasdaq Inc.’s plan to press for greater diversity on corporate boards.

In a notice posted on its website Wednesday, the SEC said it would take additional time to rule on the Nasdaq proposal, while also seeking further public comment. The decision means that a final decision on whether to approve or reject the proposal will likely come out this summer. Nasdaq’s plan needs SEC approval to take effect.

