Ruling on Nasdaq diversity plan for boards is delayed by SEC
- A final decision on whether to approve or reject the proposal will likely come out this summer
The Securities and Exchange Commission postponed a decision on Nasdaq Inc.’s plan to press for greater diversity on corporate boards.
In a notice posted on its website Wednesday, the SEC said it would take additional time to rule on the Nasdaq proposal, while also seeking further public comment. The decision means that a final decision on whether to approve or reject the proposal will likely come out this summer. Nasdaq’s plan needs SEC approval to take effect.
