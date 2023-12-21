Runaya to expand its portfolio, eyes mine tailings treatment biz
Runaya has already ventured into recovery of materials from zinc and started a facility for smelting zinc waste to recover minerals like nickel, cadmium, cobalt, lithium, Naivedya Agarwal, co-founder and CEO, said in an interview.
NEW DELHI : Vedanta Group company Runaya is planning to enter the mine tailings treatment space, as it seeks to expand its portfolio, Naivedya Agarwal, co-founder and CEO, said. Tailings are basically the leftovers or by-product of the mining process, which need to be managed or disposed after the valuable mineral is separated from the ore.