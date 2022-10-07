Runway, terminal construction underway at Noida International Airport in Jewar

The foundation of Noida International Airport was laid in November 2021 and the airport maintains that it will be able to complete the first phase of construction by the end of 2024. (Photo: HT)

1 min read . 04:54 PM IST

Under the first phase, the airport is expected to be prepared to handle 12 million passengers per year and manage 96,400 flight movements annually. For now, there will be one ,3900m-long runway in the north and 28 aircraft stands have been planned as well.