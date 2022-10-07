Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Runway, terminal construction underway at Noida International Airport in Jewar

Runway, terminal construction underway at Noida International Airport in Jewar

The foundation of Noida International Airport was laid in November 2021 and the airport maintains that it will be able to complete the first phase of construction by the end of 2024. (Photo: HT)
1 min read . 04:54 PM ISTAnu Sharma

Under the first phase, the airport is expected to be prepared to handle 12 million passengers per year and manage 96,400 flight movements annually. For now, there will be one ,3900m-long runway in the north and 28 aircraft stands have been planned as well.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI: Construction of runway, terminal, and Air Traffic Control is underway at the Noida International Airport in Jewar, as per a latest progress report.

NEW DELHI: Construction of runway, terminal, and Air Traffic Control is underway at the Noida International Airport in Jewar, as per a latest progress report.

The foundation of the airport was laid in November 2021 and the airport maintains that it will be able to complete the first phase of construction by the end of 2024.

The foundation of the airport was laid in November 2021 and the airport maintains that it will be able to complete the first phase of construction by the end of 2024.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Under the first phase, the airport is expected to be prepared to handle 12 million passengers per year and manage 96,400 flight movements annually. For now, there will be one ,3900m-long runway in the north and 28 aircraft stands have been planned as well.

Around 167 acre will be kept for real estate development and an estimated 40 acre will be allocated for maintenance, repair, and overhaul activities.

Terminal T1 is to occupy an area of 101,590 square metre. The airport has selected Tata Projects Ltd to undertake engineering, procurement, and construction of Noida International Airport. Tata Projects will construct the terminal, runway, airside infrastructure, roads, utilities, landside facilities, and other ancillary buildings at the airport.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

The airport has also selected ICAD Holding Ltd as Master System Integrator consultant to build a digital airport.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.