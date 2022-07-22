Rupee settlement may be hard to implement3 min read . Updated: 22 Jul 2022, 11:31 PM IST
‘More assistance to Sri Lanka cannot be ruled out as the island nation grapples with its worst economic and political crisis’
‘More assistance to Sri Lanka cannot be ruled out as the island nation grapples with its worst economic and political crisis’
Listen to this article
The Reserve Bank of India’s move to allow international business transactions in rupees could ease the flow of trade with BRICS nations—Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa—and sanctions-hit Iran, but the new settlement mechanism may not be easy to implement, said Exim Bank managing director Harsha Bangari.