The Reserve Bank of India’s move to allow international business transactions in rupees could ease the flow of trade with BRICS nations—Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa—and sanctions-hit Iran, but the new settlement mechanism may not be easy to implement, said Exim Bank managing director Harsha Bangari.

In an interview, she said more assistance to Sri Lanka cannot be ruled out as the island nation grapples with its worst economic and political crisis. State-owned Exim Bank, which finances, facilitates and promotes India’s global trade, last month extended a crucial $55 million short-term line of credit to Sri Lanka for financing the procurement of urea just ahead of its crop season. Edited excerpts:

How will RBI’s decision to allow cross-border transactions in rupees impact trade?

Conceptually, INR invoicing is a very good step. In practice, it is not so easy unless trade in dollars becomes impossible and there is no option but to use INR invoicing. The settlement mechanism would certainly help trade, and we had the same process with Iran. Two Indian banks had opened Vostro accounts and the accounts dried up as we followed the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) rules. We reduced our import bill, and so we were not able to deposit sufficient rupees in the account.

We also have to understand that INR invoicing will be very process-driven. It is not a blanket approval that has been given. RBI has approved the mechanism, but banks which will open Vostro accounts will have to take due permission. So we are talking about RBI oversight over the entire process.

INR (invoicing) has been in discussion for some time. The idea is to take out the third currency from the trade. There are also discussions on trade with BRICS nations. It needs to be explored if BRICS nations can trade in their own currency.

Is there more aid being planned for Sri Lanka?

More aid to Sri Lanka is a possibility that cannot be ruled out, but the government will take the final decision. Sri Lanka certainly needs more assistance. There was an estimate of $3 billion, and that estimate has gone up to $5 billion on account of servicing of debt which they took and also due to severe shortage of foreign currency.

So the government will take a different stand. Now things are no longer driven by commercial considerations. It is very much on the assistance side. If they had not gotten urea in time, they would have lost the crop season. There are various things under consideration, including political, civil and other issues.

Since February, when Sri Lanka started facing a liquidity crisis, we have extended an emergency credit line on trade and finance of $500 million for high-speed diesel and a $55 million credit line for their urea requirement.

Besides, the State Bank of India had extended a $1 billion credit line for Sri Lanka’s requirements for essentials.

If you see the debt profile of Sri Lanka, India does not form a significant part of the money lent to Sri Lanka. It is astonishing. They have been raising funds from global capital markets also.

How about the worry of an export slowdown due to concerns of a recession in the West?

It’s not easy to export today. Only with the Russia-Ukraine situation you are not getting ships. The cost of exports is going up from the logistics point of view, and imports are also going up. It’s more of a supply disruption which has given way to inflation. Yes, there is a fear of recession in the West. We will have to see how the trade data is looking going forward.