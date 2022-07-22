Rupee  settlement  may be hard to implement

Conceptually, INR invoicing is a very good step. In practice, it is not so easy unless trade in dollars becomes impossible and there is no option but to use INR invoicing. The settlement mechanism would certainly help trade, and we had the same process with Iran. Two Indian banks had opened Vostro accounts and the accounts dried up as we followed the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) rules. We reduced our import bill, and so we were not able to deposit sufficient rupees in the account.