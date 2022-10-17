‘Rupee settlement to raise exports to Russia by $5 bn’

Exporters are also urging the department of commerce to ask the Reserve Bank of India to expedite the rupee settlement mechanism through the special Vostro account. Besides, it has asked the government to also extend the export benefits from incentive schemes like Remission of Duties and Taxes of Export Products (RODTEP) and Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) to be available in case trade is settled in rupee. Currently, it is allowed only in case settlement is in freely convertible currencies like the dollar, euro, and British pound.

