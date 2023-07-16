FMCG demand trends stable in Q1, cos may report better margins

FMCG demand trends stable in Q1, cos may report better margins1 min read 16 Jul 2023, 11:33 PM IST
Overall consumer demand and sentiments improved during Q1 as rural demand for staples rose, albeit on a low base supported by price cuts and grammage increases, while urban demand remained steady, analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher said in a 6 July report.
New Delhi: Demand for fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) rose in the first quarter of FY24 as inflation eased, but revenue growth could moderate sequentially as companies lowered the intensity of price hikes, provided extra grammage, and made direct price cuts. Still, falling raw material prices may aid gross margins.
