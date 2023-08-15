Rural comeback should be more enduring trend going forward: Dabur India CEO6 min read 15 Aug 2023, 03:10 PM IST
Rural demand was growing for the company driven by introduction of bridge packs, growing distribution coverage, and a general uptick in demand, Dabur CEO said
New Delhi: Consumer goods Dabur India Ltd will continue to expand its portfolio across price points and build on its power brands, said Mohit Malhotra, CEO, Dabur India. During the June quarter, the maker of Vatika shampoo and Hajmola candy reported a 8% jump in rural volumes much ahead of the market that grew 4%. Malhotra said rural demand was growing for the company driven by the introduction of bridge packs, growing distribution coverage, and a general uptick in demand. Edited excerpts.