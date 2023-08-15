Rural comeback should be more enduring trend going forward: Dabur India CEO

Rural areas are good for us. We have put up a lot of infrastructure—sub-stockists and rural yodhas etc. Over the last one or two quarters, we’ve seen rural growth kind of picking up. Volume is the barometer of our assessment of rural business, so the volume has now turned from red to black. Last year around this time, inflation in our basket of raw materials was in double-digits, now we see inflation in the range around 2-2.5%… the cost of products is coming down for the consumer, and there is more money in the hands of the consumer. Therefore, spending is going up. Some of the macro factors behind a good rural performance are that the crop (rabi) has been good. The harvest was impacted because of unseasonal rains, but going forward, even the sowing of rice, which requires a lot of rain, has been good. MSP or minimum support price has gone up since it is an election year. Wage rates in MNREGA have gone up, however, one sign which is not so great is that MNREGA enrollments are up. Ideally, with the infrastructure development unemployment should be going down—so that’s a negative. But rural should come back in my view, it got reflected in our results. I think, it should be more enduring a trend going forward.

