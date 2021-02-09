Rural demand, capital allocation strategy to positively impact M&M in FY22

Mahindra and Mahindra – one of the country’s leading passenger vehicle and tractor manufacturer – is likely to witness healthy increase in revenues and net profit in the fourth quarter and in FY 22, as a result of stringent capital allocation strategy, robust recovery in the rural economy and gradual improvement in demand for its sport utility vehicles, according to sector analysts.

Driven by pressure to conserve cash and improve operating performance in the aftermath of the Covid-19 crisis, the Mumbai based company has been looking to offload its loss-making businesses. It recently decided to discontinue efforts to form a joint venture with Ford Motor Co for the Indian market and have also removed South Korean manufacturer, Ssangyong Motor Co as a subsidiary.

Mahindra reported a 252% year on year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹704 crore for the quarter ending December 31, as sales of its tractors continues to report robust growth and demand for commercial and passenger vehicles also showed gradual improvement. The bottom-line though got impacted as result of an impairment of ₹564 crore since the company’s its efforts to sell majority stake in the Ssangyong by Feb 28 did not yield any result.

The revenue from operations of the company rose by 11.29% to ₹21625.9 crore as a result of 11.67% increase in revenue from the sales of passenger and commercial vehicles, and a whopping 24.88% increase in revenues from sales of tractors and other farm equipments.

According to analysts of Motilal Oswal Institutional Equities, a good rabi crop and expected normal monsoons have further improved the outlook for farm income and tractors industry volumes is expected to grow 12–13% in FY21 and 10–11.5% in FY22, with Mahindra also growing in-line.

“Mahindra has one of the highest exposures to the rural markets (65% of volumes), which would likely be less impacted by the on-going Covid-19 disruption. According to our estimates, rural markets should contribute over 60% to revenues, 80% to core PAT, and 70% to SOTP in FY22E. We estimate the light commercial vehicle industry to deliver an 8–10% CAGR over the next five years. MM enjoys market share of ~42.5% in the overall LCV segment and 65% in the 2–3.5 ton LCVs segment," added analysts.

M&M’s management indicated that losses from its international business will drop to less than ₹100 crore in the coming quarters with the move to carve SYMC out of the group.

Rising commodity cost and shortage of semi conductors though can disrupt the recovery process in the near term.

“We expect sales, adjusted PAT to grow at 20%, 40% CAGR, respectively, in FY21E-23E. Volume visibility, sharper capital allocation focus (SsangYong Motor now classified as discontinued operation, not to be consolidated into financials) and electric vehicle proactiveness help us maintain BUY on M&M," said analysts of ICICI Direct research.

“We expect robust revenues/earnings CAGRs of 19%/22% for FY20-23E, with average post-tax ROIC of 24% and FCF of Rs27bn/year. We remain positive on expectations of healthy demand prospects and stringent capital allocation efforts," noted analysts of Emkay Global.

