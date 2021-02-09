Rural demand, capital allocation strategy to positively impact M&M in FY22

“Mahindra has one of the highest exposures to the rural markets (65% of volumes), which would likely be less impacted by the on-going Covid-19 disruption. According to our estimates, rural markets should contribute over 60% to revenues, 80% to core PAT, and 70% to SOTP in FY22E. We estimate the light commercial vehicle industry to deliver an 8–10% CAGR over the next five years. MM enjoys market share of ~42.5% in the overall LCV segment and 65% in the 2–3.5 ton LCVs segment," added analysts.