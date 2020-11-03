Rural growth to sustain for a while: Dabur's Mohit Malhotra

The consumers’ need for immunity-building products, health supplements, toothpaste and culinary items stoked demand for fast-moving consumer goods firm Dabur India, which reported a 13.7% consolidated revenue growth from operations in the September quarter to ₹2,516 crore. Its domestic volumes grew by a strong 16.8% y-o-y. The maker of Real juices and Vatika hair oil and shampoo said rural growth beat urban demand with several government schemes aiding consumption in India’s villages. In an interview, Mohit Malhotra, CEO, Dabur India, said rural demand will continue on a strong growth trajectory, but consumers will postpone discretionary spends. Edited excerpts:

Dabur posted strong domestic volume growth. Which categories led the recovery?

There is all around recovery—be it the economy, rural business, urban opening up, groceries, modern trade opening up and e-commerce. In our categories, healthcare got a tailwind and continues to do well; home and personal portfolio has seen sequential recovery in all the sub-categories. So, I think, we are much beyond the near-normal levels of business.

All our factories are working, the new labour we got from Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, etc. have all been trained and now they are contributing to productivity in the factories.

But if you ask me what are outliers in this performance—healthcare has grown by 50%, out of which health supplements grew by 70%. I think that’s the one that has driven growth, and also new product introductions in all the three sub-segments of our business.

What is the consumption sentiment among the average Indian household?

Consumption is very, very muted, you look at GDP (gross domestic product) growth rates. The whole mindset is about saving and not splurging, and that’s why most discretionary products have still not picked up. You look at discretionary anywhere—be it hotels, restaurants, malls—footfall has fallen because consumers have somewhat gotten into a cocoon, and are trying to save. But, in-home consumption is happening. This is the kind of behaviour which will sustain over a period of time—it is more essentials and necessities that people will buy and cut out on discretionary spending.

Dabur launched many products, especially for health and preventive care. How much are these new products contributing to business?

In this quarter also the contribution of new products is 5-6%. I think the whole culture of the organization is now geared to a lot of risk taking. We are launching new product developments not just in categories but also specific to channels—there are e-commerce-first products that are coming up, there are region-specific products. We are also trying to get into adjunct categories around our power brands —it is both line and brand extensions.

Will this fundamentally change how Dabur will look in a few years?

To my mind, covid has been an inflection point to these fundamental changes. So, this is what is marking a sort of different Dabur that you should see. We are trying to bring some changes in both go-to-market and the way we are looking at categories, the way we are trying to see opportunities out there and trying to capitalize on. We are not resonating the rural consumer. We also resonate the urban, by way of capitalizing on e-commerce, which speaks to the millennials and the urban consumer.

We are trying to strengthen our fundamentals in modern trade, which is like a window to the urban audience. Then, we are trying to also strengthen our rural distribution, because that’s the core of the company.

You said labour is back. How much labour had you lost post-pandemic?

Our casual labour force suffered the most and they were the ones who went back. And when they didn’t come back, we had to go to these remote parts in Jharkhand and other states, and we had to get labour from there. So, when we got the labour, they were essentially unskilled. And this labour had to be skilled through training. There were teething problems and we saw productivity fall. Now post-training they are again back and now we are 100% of pre-covid times.

For most FMCG firms, rural grew significantly ahead of urban. Will this trend continue?

This is going to sustain for a while at least. If you look at pre-covid also, we saw several quarters where urban demand was higher than rural. Then, closer to covid, rural recovery was faster than urban recovery... Post-covid, rural recovery was far more. I don’t think rural demand will actually mute, it will continue. Urban will also come back.

For the industry, this recovery in rural is on the back of the population going back, the government fiscal stimulus which has been provided, whether it’s MNREGA or MSP increase or the PM Kisan Yojana and the agriculture infrastructure fund being created, and especially with a state like Bihar getting into elections, there is more funding there. Plus, the monsoon was great.

Dabur undertook some cost-cutting exercise. Is that still ongoing?

This is an ongoing activity because as we launch new products, we have to fund these with investments. Investments will come from cutting the flab in the company that is happening through this project called “Samriddhi" wherein across the value chain in the organization we are looking at cost very carefully—be it a fixed or variable cost. We have identified Rs150-odd crore worth of benefits which will come out of Samriddhi and out of this Rs50 crore should happen in the current year and this money will be deployed back in brand investments to take care of demand.

