Rural growth to sustain for a while: Dabur's Mohit Malhotra

To my mind, covid has been an inflection point to these fundamental changes. So, this is what is marking a sort of different Dabur that you should see. We are trying to bring some changes in both go-to-market and the way we are looking at categories, the way we are trying to see opportunities out there and trying to capitalize on. We are not resonating the rural consumer. We also resonate the urban, by way of capitalizing on e-commerce, which speaks to the millennials and the urban consumer.