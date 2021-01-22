Rural sales momentum to continue in FY22: Pawan Munjal

Hero MotoCorp Ltd, India’s largest two-wheeler maker, expects the current momentum in demand in the rural market to continue in FY22, riding on hopes of further measures to boost rural income in the upcoming Budget.

These measures are expected to boost the sales of Hero’s entry-level motorcycles in the coming fiscal, said Pawan Munjal, chairman, Hero MotoCorp on Thursday.

Sales of Hero’s entry-level motorcycles surged post removal of lockdown on the back of faster recovery in demand in rural areas and increased preference for personal mobility. It raised production to 806,848 units in October compared to 599,248 in October 2019, expecting a robust recovery in demand during the festival season.

“I think the momentum in rural demand will continue and from this budget I expect continued focus on the rural economy and agri sector from the government, which they did during the pandemic. This has an impact on our sales since a significant chunk came from the rural market. I do see the government focusing on the rural markets," Munjal said in an interaction.

“In our country, we have a large pool of prospective customers who can be brought into this fold of entry-level products. That is something we will never lose track of," he added.

The New Delhi-based company will, however, focus on premium products in both motorcycles and scooters to improve its market share and operating margins, eyeing an entry into the middle-weight segment that is currently dominated by Royal Enfield. A new product is under development at its R&D centre in Jaipur.

Over the past two decades, despite repeated attempts, Hero has not been able to improve its market in the premium segment and compete with the likes of Royal Enfield, Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Co. In 2019, it re-entered the premium market with the Xtreme and Xpulse motorcycles.

According to Munjal, nearly two-thirds of the new products will be in the premium segment and the company has also changed its strategy to improve its exports, especially to Africa and Latin America.

“Our direction is very clear due to recent product introductions. From 150cc we moved to 180cc and 200cc, and the progress will go on in the middle-weight (segment) where product development is going on. We are also learning from our rally bikes," he said. “The way we are going in the premium segment, we are clearly targeting the middle-weight segment."

Following the success of Royal Enfield, most leading two-wheeler makers have been eyeing a pie of the middle-weight segment. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India launched its first offering in the segment last year, while Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles will enter it in 2022-23.

Germany’s BMW is also preparing to expand its portfolio in the above 300cc segment.

The middle-weight segment is considered the most profitable among motorcycles.

“I personally believe this is the best time to get into the thick of things. If we were to wait for more time, then those companies will increase their market share," Munjal added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via