Rush to Invest in Venezuela Is ‘Nuts,’ $15 Billion Advisor Says

(Bloomberg) -- Lea en español

The sudden rush of interest to invest in Venezuela after the removal of Nicolas Maduro is “ridiculous” and no meaningful opportunities will arise until the restoration of democracy and rule of law, according to the chief executive officer of CV Advisors.

“Everybody and their mother is calling their financial advisor, is calling their family office on ‘where do we invest? How do we take advantage of this? You’re from Venezuela, can you look for assets there?’” Elliot Dornbusch said in an interview. “I’m like, are you nuts?”

The US government’s removal of Maduro and vow to work with remaining elements of the Venezuelan regime while promoting investments into the oil industry won’t work or help usher in more prosperity for the country, Dornbusch wrote in a letter to his investors seen by Bloomberg on Tuesday. “Political transition must come first,” he wrote.

Dornbusch was raised in Venezuela and studied economics, including the oil industry, before starting a construction company. He left in 2003 under Hugo Chavez after he overhauled state energy company Petroleos de Venezuela SA and has lived in the US since, founding CV Advisors in 2009. The firm, based in Aventura, Florida, works with 135 families and institutions and manages $15 billion of assets.

“The crisis at Venezuela’s core is deep and systemic. It cannot be resolved by simply removing a single leader or toppling one regime figure,” he wrote. “Expecting transformational change while leaving in place the thousands who enabled, benefited from, and sustained this corruption is unrealistic.”

Since the shocking detention of Maduro and his wife from a military base in Caracas early Saturday, the Trump administration has vowed to work with acting president Delcy Rodriguez — who was VP under Maduro — to kick start the country’s crippled oil industry and tap into the world’s biggest reserves. That’s prompted questions about how to potentially invest into the geopolitical change from defaulted bonds to potential private equity, ETF or real estate plays.

“You can’t take advantage of this situation. You cannot go and invest in Venezuela because you don’t have long-term freedom, democracy, rule of law,” he said.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com