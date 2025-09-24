Russia Black Sea Oil Ports Pause Loadings After Drone Alerts

(Bloomberg) -- Two key oil ports on Russia’s Black Sea coast halted loading of tankers after overnight warnings of drone attacks, the latest sign of how Ukraine is disrupting its foes energy infrastructure.

The stoppages, which are temporary and precautionary, apply to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal and the Sheskharis facility, both of which are near Novorossiysk. The CPC halt was confirmed by a spokesman for the operator, who said that such stoppages are routine when alerts are in place. A person with knowledge of the matter said that Sheskharis also stopped.

Sirens have been heard in Novorossiysk on Wednesday as local authorities warned about imminent attacks of aerial drones and drone boats, according to the Telegram channel of the city mayor. CPC’s office in the port-city sustained damage.

Together, the Sheskharis and CPC export well over 2 million barrels a day of Russian and Kazakh oil to global markets, making them pivotal parts of the world’s petroleum supply chain. Seaborne supply of crude globally is about 40 million barrels a day.

Ukraine has radically increased its targeting of Russian oil assets since the start of August, a step that has prompted the Kremlin to ban gasoline exports and consider curbs on diesel. Those attacks have centered on refineres, but ports and pumping stations have also become targets.

Russia’s crude-pipeline operator Transneft PJSC, which runs the Sheskharis terminal, didn’t immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.

Kazakhstan’s energy ministry said in a statement that oil continues to go into the CPC system, a further indication that the halt is expected to be temporary.

