Russia Probes Rail Incidents in Regions Near Ukraine Border

Russia’s main investigating authority has initiated criminal probes after two bridges blew up in regions bordering Ukraine, crushing passing trains that caused at least seven fatalities and widespread injury.

Authorities have classified the incidents as “terrorist attacks,” the country’s Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said Sunday in comments broadcast by state TV channel Rossiya 24.

A section of the road bridge in the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, struck a passenger train en route to Moscow shortly before midnight on Saturday, the regional governor Alexander Bogomaz said in a Telegram post. The number of injured stands at 66, he said.

Hours later, a similar incident occurred in Kursk, which also borders Ukraine. There a railway bridge collapsed as a freight train was passing, Governor Alexander Khinshtein said. The engine crew was hospitalized.

It’s unclear whether there is a connection between the two.

The incidents occurred just as a Russian delegation prepares to travel to Turkey for a second round of peace talks with Ukraine this week. The opening round on May 16, the first in more than three years, ended with a prisoner exchange agreement and discussions on a potential ceasefire.

Russia’s government, including Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, has been notified of the two incidents, state news agency Tass reported, citing Transportation Ministry head Roman Starovoit. So far, Russia has not signaled if the incidents may affect the talks.

Ukraine has so far made no official comment on the incidents. However, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Ukrainian Center for Countering Propaganda, said on Sunday the Kremlin may be “preparing the ground for disruption of the talks,” adding it’s not the first time Russia conducts “false-flag” attacks.

Pushing Forward

“Ukraine has no motive to disrupt the Istanbul summit. On the contrary, Ukraine agreed to a ceasefire long ago,” Kovalenko said in a Telegram post.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said last week Kyiv is in favor of pushing forward with negotiations, but has been awaiting a memorandum from Moscow laying out its position before a follow-up meeting takes place — a position the Kremlin said was “unconstructive.”

Ukraine came under one of the longest barrages from Russian missiles and drones early Sunday, with air sirens sounding for more then nine hours. The scope of the damage is yet to be assessed.

Ukraine’s Military Intelligence Service said a military train exploded in the Zaporizhzhia region, which is partially occupied by Russia, without giving details on how the blast occurred. The explosion disrupted logistics between the area and the Crimea peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014, the service said.

