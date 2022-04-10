Russian Oligarchs’ private jets find refuge in Dubai but can’t leave

Boeing, a producer of private jets and the main source of maintenance for most owners, said it won’t support any aircraft owned or connected to sanctioned Russians, meaning the jurisdictions where the aircraft are registered are likely to deem the jets unairworthy because they can’t get manufacturer support, according to aviation lawyers and private jet executives. Some aircraft registries, such as the Isle of Man in the British Isles, have said they are deregistering jets linked to politically exposed Russians, meaning the planes will likely have to be registered elsewhere before they can fly again.