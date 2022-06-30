Russian troops withdraw from Ukraine’s Snake Island
Putin warns Russia will respond in kind to NATO expansion
Russian forces withdrew from a strategically important Ukrainian island on the Black Sea even as Russian President Vladimir Putin said he wouldn’t set a deadline for the end of his war on the country, now in its fifth month.
Russia captured Snake Island at the start of the war and it has since become a symbol of Ukraine’s resistance.
The Russian Defense Ministry said its troops had left the small island, “as a symbol of goodwill" after completing their mission there.
Ukraine’s southern command confirmed the pullout on Thursday morning but said it came after Ukrainian forces targeted the island with missile and artillery strikes overnight, causing the remnants of the occupying forces to evacuate in two speedboats. The statement also said the island is on fire.
Snake Island has been an offshore platform for Russia to aim weapons at Ukraine. Control over the island also allowed Russia to monitor shipments from Ukrainian ports.
It has also become part of Ukrainian lore since the first day of Russia’s invasion, when a Russian flagship, the Moskva, approached Snake Island and demanded Ukrainian troops to surrender. Their response, “Russian warship, go f— yourself," led to an artillery attack from the ship that prompted Ukraine to surrender the island.
Later, Ukraine sank the Moskva in what it described as retribution for the episode. Kyiv used the warship and the Snake Island slogan as a motif for a stamp it issued in the middle of the war.
The Russian Defense statement said its withdrawal demonstrates that Russia doesn’t interfere with the export of Ukrainian grain, following the wishes of the United Nations, and that it is now up to Ukraine to clear mines and allow the safe passage of cargo ships in the Black Sea.
Grain shipments have been thwarted during the war, with Ukraine and Russia blaming each other and causing global alarm. Many developing nations, especially in the Middle East, are dependent on Ukraine and Russia for their wheat.
A cargo ship filled with 7,000 tons of grain left the port of Russian-occupied Berdyansk for the first time in months on Thursday, according to a regional official. The official said this was government-owned grain and that the ship is sailing toward “friendly countries."
Despite the retreat from Snake Island, Mr. Putin said he wouldn’t set a deadline for the end of the offensive, adding that the Russian military was progressing methodically in an effort to spare troops.
Mr. Putin said the goals of what he calls his special military operation in Ukraine were on track and would continue as planned, signaling that the war that has caused significant destruction and taken tens of thousands of civilian lives according to Ukraine, wasn’t likely to end soon.
“Nothing has changed," he told reporters during a foreign trip late Wednesday, noting that the ultimate goal remained what he described as the “liberation" of Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, the protection of its people and “the creation of conditions that would guarantee the security of Russia itself."
Mr. Putin also warned that Moscow would respond if the North Atlantic Treaty Organization expanded to Sweden and Finland. Should the alliance deploy troops and military infrastructure along Russia’s borders, he said, Moscow would adopt similar measures.
NATO members are gathered in Madrid this week for their annual summit, with the talks focused on Russia’s war in Ukraine and its consequences. Members struck a preliminary deal on Tuesday to welcome the former neutral countries of Sweden and Finland into the alliance. If approved, their accession would transform the security landscape of Northern Europe and give the alliance a valuable edge against Russia following the invasion of Ukraine. Finland, in particular, has a long border with Russia.
“We have nothing that could be worrying from the point of view of Finland’s and Sweden’s membership in NATO, as we do with Ukraine," Mr. Putin said. “They are free to do it if they want. But they should clearly understand that there used to be no threats to them and now we will have to respond in a tit-for-tat manner."
Striking a defiant tone following talks with regional leaders in the Central Asian former Soviet republic of Turkmenistan, the Kremlin leader repeated assertions that western influence in Ukraine is a threat to Russia’s national security.
“They are seeking to create an anti-Russia Ukraine, a foothold to somehow try to shake Russia," Mr. Putin said, blaming the West for fueling the conflict in Ukraine, triggered on Feb. 24 after Russia invaded its smaller neighbor.
After failing to take Kyiv in spring, the Kremlin has set its sights on seizing all of Donbas, the eastern Ukraine area that includes Luhansk and Donetsk and was once the economic engine of the country. Its military concentrated its firepower on smaller targets in eastern Ukraine, blasting with artillery and air power then sending in troops to seize largely destroyed towns.
In response, the Ukrainian military has sought to tie up large numbers of Russian troops by holding out for weeks in ever-smaller pockets, wearing the enemy down and then pulling out to fight another day.
After the fall of Severodonetsk in Luhansk, Russian forces are intensifying their attack on Lysychansk, a town straddling the river opposite Severodonetsk through which the Ukrainians retreated after it fell.
The attackers are now seeking to take control of the highway linking Lysychansk to Bakhmut, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Thursday.
Russian forces were attempting to surround Lysychansk from the south, removing the need for a new crossing of the Siverskyi Donets river, the British Ministry of Defense said in its daily intelligence assessment. Moscow has suffered heavy losses in previous attempts to cross the river.
The ministry said ground combat was currently likely focused on the Lysychansk oil refinery about 10 kilometers southwest of the city center.
Alongside its ground offensive in the east, Moscow has repeatedly fired missiles at targets across the country, destroying civilian infrastructure, residential areas and military installations alike.
In his comments to reporters, Mr. Putin denied that Russia was responsible for a strike on Monday that killed at least 20 people at a shopping mall in the Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk.
“The Russian army does not strike at any civilian targets—there is no need," he told reporters. “We have every opportunity to determine what is where, and with modern long-range precision weapons, we achieve these goals."
On Thursday, Amnesty International released a new investigation concluding that the destruction of a Mariupol theater sheltering residents of the southeastern port city was a war crime deliberately carried out by Russia.
Moscow said at the time that the building was destroyed by Ukrainian defenders as a provocation, but the human rights group said its research concluded the theater had been hit by a Russian airstrike.
The group said Russia had likely deliberately targeted the building despite knowing that hundreds of civilians, including many children, were using it as a shelter, making the March 16 attack that left at least a dozen dead “a clear war crime."
Amnesty said its investigation—including interviews with more than 50 witnesses and survivors, the collection of extensive digital data—and the development of a computer model of the explosion, suggested the theater had been destroyed by two 500-kilogram bombs dropped by a Russian aircraft based at a nearby Russian airfield.
This week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed that U.N. officials visit the ruins of the Kremenchuk mall, “So that the U.N. has an independent opportunity to get all the information and see that this is really a Russian missile strike," he said during an address to the U.N. on Tuesday.
Russia has previously denied targeting the mall, saying that the building, which it said was closed at the time, caught alight after a nearby store of Western-made weapons and ammunition came under fire from high-precision missiles.
The U.K.’s defense ministry said Wednesday that there was a “realistic possibility" that the strike on the mall was intended to hit a nearby infrastructure target. As the West ferries modern weapons into Ukraine, Russia’s military has stepped up long-range missile strikes on positions that are far from the front lines.
Separately, Mr. Zelensky said late Wednesday that Ukraine had severed ties with Syria—whose president was backed by Russia in its civil war—after it recognized the sovereignty of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.