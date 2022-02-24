Russia-Ukraine crisis has Western companies bracing for sanctions hit

Several major Western banks, including Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., do business in Russia. If local lenders or individuals are sanctioned, these banks would have to quickly cut ties with them. So far, sanctions by the U.S., the European Union and the U.K. have been more limited—targeting a handful of smaller Russian banks and individuals. Cross-border payments, including debt servicing, could be frozen. That could mean unwinding sometimes complex dealings and possibly losing money if, for instance, banks get stuck with unpaid debt. Spokesmen for Citigroup and JPMorgan declined to comment.