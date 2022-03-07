Following the outbreak of the second coronavirus wave at the start of the current fiscal, and the Omicron outbreak subsequently in November 2021, domestic steel demand recovered from these setbacks and started to register a healthy sequential pick-up from December as construction activity gathered momentum. Monthly domestic steel consumption crossed 10 million tonne in January 2022, the highest level recorded in the last eleven months. With the government making a strong push for infrastructure led growth in the country centered around the Gati Shakti Master Plan in core sectors like railways, roadways, multimodal logistics parks, and energy, domestic steel demand is expected to grow at a healthy rate of 7-8% in FY2023 on the back of an estimated growth of 11-12% in FY2022 and a contraction of 6.0% in FY2021.